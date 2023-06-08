Deals you can't miss at the San Diego County Fair

The annual San Diego County Fair started this week. This is the mega event of the year that attracts not only locals but tourists from various parts of the country.

Attending the fair is about enjoying the attractions, the food, the games and the entertainment; but you don't have to shrink your wallets in order to enjoy the festivities.

You can save money on tickets to the fair by attending on weekdays, which is usually cheaper than weekends. You save $5 per ticket on your online purchase on Wednesday and Thursdays.

Remember that children 12 and under are free every Friday. Kids five and under are free every day of the fair. Also, buying your tickets online will not only save you time, but money, as well.

Several stores and supermarkets are offering discounts. Like 7-Eleven, where you can get $5 off your purchase of two tickets when you buy Pepsi drinks. At Albertsons and Vons stores, you can get a promo code of $3 off your admission tickets.

Of course, we can’t forget about those who serve our country and protect the community. Active duty military and veterans, as well as first responders and law enforcement officers can find discounts through the Govx.com website.

Also, at Costco you can purchase a family package containing four tickets, a parking pass, 401 attraction credits and a coupon book for less than $95. That's a savings of 37%.

At any O'Reilly Auto Parts, you can pick up a special promotional code for $5 off your online purchase of two weekday Fair adult admission tickets.

There are also several ways to save on parking passes. If you buy your pass online, you will save $5. The general parking ticket is $20 and the preferred parking ticket is $50. You can park in the Horsepark designated area, two miles away from the fair for only $10. There is a free shuttle service that takes you to the fair.

You can also park at Torrey Pines High School for free and take a free shuttle to the fair.

Another way to combine your admission ticket and parking, is by purchasing the “Fair Tripper” pass which gives you a round trip to the fair for a day on an MTS Trolley and North County Transit District services. Parking at the Coaster stations is free for users.

And finally, add to your list the Passport to Savings Book for only $5 where you will find over 100 deals on food, games and attractions.

If you are going to buy food at the fair, consider the kid’s meals, which are usually cheaper. Also remember that you can bring your own food and drinks as long as they are non-alcoholic and are completely sealed before entering the fair.