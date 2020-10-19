Consumer Reports

Cutting Cable Means Saying Goodbye to High Bills, Not to TV

Consumer Reports looked at how you could get rid of those big cable packages and spend just $25 a month.

By Consumer Reports

Roy_Halladay_fallece_en_accidente_aereo.jpg
Shutterstock

How does spending just $25 a month on TV sound to you? You might wonder if you’ll still get the channels and shows you love. With so many cord-cutting options out there, Consumer Reports set out to see what you could actually get!

Because every family has different interests and favorite shows, CR put together an economical package that could appeal to a wide range of people.

It includes CBS All Access, a Disney+ bundle and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new offering.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Rising Cases Could Push San Diego Into Purple Tier, Officials Warn

Duncan Hunter Oct 12

ICYMI: 50th Dist Candidates Campa-Najjar, Issa Meet for Debate on NBC 7

For sports fans, CBS All Access has NFL games through 2022, plus Super Bowl 55. And you get NCAA basketball and PGA Golf. Plus, CBS programs and content from BET, Comedy Central, MTV and more.  With limited commercials, it’s $6 a month.

The Disney+ Bundle includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $13 a month. For families with kids, Disney+ has the Star Wars franchise, plus movies from Marvel and Pixar. Hulu offers content from popular broadcast and cable channels, including Fox and ABC, plus classic TV shows, Hulu originals and movies. And ESPN+ adds even more sports to the mix.

The last piece of this streaming puzzle is the $5 a month ad-supported tier of Peacock. With it, you get next-day access to NBC’s current shows and content from Bravo, Syfy, Telemundo and USA Network.

All together, that’s about $24 a month.

On top of streaming, many people want free, live broadcast channels, so they get an over-the-air antenna.

Some streaming companies also offer promotional pricing or even free access with other services, like music subscriptions. And most also offer free trials, so you can make sure it’s the right fit for your family before signing up for long-term service.

Peacock is part of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News and this station -- Ed.

This article tagged under:

Consumer ReportsNetflixdisneyCBStelevision
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us