Could You Tell If Your Phone or Tablet is Compromised?

How much personal information is on your phone? Everything from banking or credit card information to saved passwords could be taken if your device is compromised.

The San Diego-based Identity Theft Resource Center found that the number of compromised-device reports jumped 34% in 2021, compared with a year earlier. So what should you look for?

"Unusual windows pop up on your phone that you've never seen before, or strange error messages that have spelling mistakes," said Max Eddy, a senior security analyst at PC Magazine.

Those could be signs of a malicious app or fraud, but they're not the only thing to look out for.

"If your phone runs really slowly, feels really hot or gets poor battery life, ask if your phone just old or if it's hacked," Eddy said. "It's really hard to say, but those are some indications something is happening in the background, hidden from you."

There are some easy ways to protect your device: Avoid clicking on suspicious links in texts, emails or online, and use a password manager to make unique and complex passwords for every site. Also, be careful of what you send over WiFi.

"Most traffic is protected by HTTPS now, so people can see far less than before," Eddy said. "It's a good practice, especially when using public WiFi, to use a VPN."

You should also keep software and apps current. The updates often fix gaps in your phone or tablet's security. Android phones also have free antivirus software you can download.

Finally, only download apps from the approved store from the maker of your device, like the Apple, Google Play or Microsoft stores.