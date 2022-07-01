Consumer Reports Ranks Plant-Based Burgers, Nuggets Ahead of Your July 4 BBQ

Running into trouble with friends or family who don't eat meat? Trying to cut back on the burgers? There's been a surge in the amount of plant-based meats and you might be wondering: Are those things any good?

Consumer Reports analyzed 32 faux burgers, nuggets, filets and sausages for taste and nutrition. CR’s panel of tasters thought none were identical to real meat, but some came close. At least one in each category was found to be very good.

CR’s panelists found the Impossible and Beyond brands to be the most meatlike among the burgers. Impossible’s Chicken Nuggets came the closest to tasting like a typical chicken nugget.

Many people might be considering switching to eating plant-based meats because they think it’s healthier. Is that true?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While many of the products CR tested had fewer calories and less artery-clogging saturated fat, most had more sodium than real meat. And Americans already consume too much sodium. A closer look at the ingredients will reveal that even though these foods are plant-based, they are still ultra-processed.

You can find a link to the full nutrition report here.

The evidence supporting plant-based diets points to eating more whole foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, tofu, and beans. These mock meats are more processed and are not whole foods.

Many of these plant-based meats also come with claims that they are better for the environment. While that may be true, CR points out that eating grass-fed animals raised on sustainable farms may also be beneficial for the environment.

The bottom line is these plant-based meats are a mixed bag. While they aren’t the healthiest of foods, they can be a good thing if you are having trouble giving up red meat.

Of course, if you’re swapping out meat with faux meat as a health move, consider swapping the fries for a salad as well.