Caring for Your Car During the Coronavirus Pandemic

NBC 7 Responds looked at how you can make sure your car is in tip-top shape

By NBC 7 Responds

Even though most of us are not driving as much as we're used to, our cars still need regular maintenance.

NBC 7 Responds and our Consumer Investigative Center have some tips on how to take care of your car.

Use it or lose it!

You can prevent dead car batteries by driving your car around the neighborhood at least once a week. Those weekly drives can also help keep your engine stay lubricated and make sure the engine's fluids do not separate.

Stay safe during maintenance

Some garages will let you stay in the car while they change your engine oil.

Parking tips

Avoid parking on soft surfaces like grass or dirt, which can let water build-up under the car. Also, avoid parking under sappy trees or places with lots of birds if you want to protect your car's paint job.

Pre-trip check
If it has been a few weeks since you drove your car, make sure to check your tire pressure and fluid levels before you hit the road.

