Car Insurance Rebates, Rate Cuts Coming Your Way

You likely haven't been using your car as much because of the stay at home order. This is why several major insurance companies are planning to give you a break on your car insurance.

Allstate Insurance was the first major company to make the announcement.

"Customers will receive a Shelter-in-Place Payback of more than $600 million over the next two months," read the Allstate statement. "Customers will receive the money back through a credit to their bank account, credit card or Allstate account."

Allstate said this is because people are not driving as much, which means fewer people on the road and fewer car accidents. San Diego Police Department's internal numbers show there were 200 fewer car crashes in March compared to February.

Month Number of Car Accidents January 766 February 777 March 530

Other insurance companies are also giving their customers a refund or rate cut.

"GEICO is providing a 15 percent credit to its auto and motorcycle customers as their policy comes up for renewal between April 8 and Oct 7," said GEICO in a statement. "[We] expect credits to average about $150 per auto policy and $30 per motorcycle policy."

Meantime, the United Services Automobile Association has announced a 20 percent credit to many of its members.

"We understand the impact this pandemic is having on our country, and especially our military community and their families," said USAA's President and CEO Wayne Peacock. "Every member with an auto insurance policy in effect as of March 31, 2020, will receive a 20% credit on two months of premiums in the coming weeks."

Some insurance companies are helping their customers in other ways. State Farm has urged its customers to reach out if they are having trouble making payments. Progressive Insurance has paused canceling policies because of missed payments and is offering payment assistance programs.

California's Department of Insurance says it is committed to making sure insurance companies are acting fairly during the pandemic.

"Consumers and businesses need rate relief now and we need insurers to move with all possible speed," said Commissioner Ricardo Lara in a statement. "My Department will exercise its authority under California law so that drivers are not overpaying for insurance during this emergency."

Make sure to check with your insurance company to see if they are offering any relief or support during the coronavirus pandemic. Many assistance programs are not given automatically and require you to reach out and ask.