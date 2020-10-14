Artificial Intelligence is Helping USD Fight the Pandemic

If you're walking into a store or office you have to wear a mask. Some places are even asking for temperature checks to protect people inside. Now artificial intelligence is joining in on the fight against COVID-19.

"We have a thermal scanner on top of the device that's actually scanning your forehead temperature," said Kevin Wong, VP of Sales at One Screen. "It's going to make sure that their temperature is going to be regulated at a proper temperature. If they want to be able to confirm they have masks on, it's another great option for safety."

Wong says there's be a lot of demand for the One Screen "Go Safe." It not only checks a person's temperature but also can tell if they are wearing a face mask. The device can even be linked up to doors so they only open if the guest is masked up.

"The idea of a random stranger coming up to you with a temperature gun, putting it close to your head, that's not a good practice of social distancing," said Wong.

The University of San Diego is only using the devices to track the temperatures of its students, who say it's a very simple process.

"I get my temperature checked and they give me a wristband," said student Jordyn McBride. "I'm super used to it by now. I think it's a cool device."

College students are often rushing to class but they say the devices work fast.

"It's very efficient so I think it could work really well," said student Mauryn Toole. "It's not time consuming. It's pretty quick and easy."

The Go Safe device has additional features than the temperature reader used by USD. It also can function as a facial recognition scanner, even if half of your face is covered by a mask.

"It does a lot to recognition of the eyes," said Wong. "It does a really good job of actually recognizing your face and then allowing you entry if you happen to be in the database."

Wong says the Go Safe can store up to 30,000 facial images to search through. At least one other major San Diego company is using the device. Qualcomm, which developed the Snapdragon processer the scanner relies on, has the system set up at its office.

As wearing masks and social distancing continues, Wong says some businesses are looking for new technology to help them. So far they've sold 5,000 of the machines across the country.

"At the end of the day I think everyone wants to be safe during COVID-19," said Wong. "Anybody who's trying to get back into work, back into school and do it as safely as possible this is the kind of product for them."