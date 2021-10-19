2021 Could Be Record Year for Data Breaches

While the world slowed down during the coronavirus pandemic, cybercriminals largely did not. In fact, the number of data breaches has increased.

"The first nine months of this year, we have already surpassed by more than 17% , the total number of data breaches that we had in 2020," said Eva Velasquez of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "We're on pace to have a record-setting year."

The ITRC data shows that at the end of September, there had been 1,291 reported data breaches, compared with 1,108 in 2020. The all-time high was in 2017, when there were 1,529.

"Phishing and ransomware are the primary ways that the bad actors are getting into our systems and getting our data," Velasquez said

In the third quarter of the year, according to the ITRC, 160 million people had their data compromised. While cybercrooks are usually going after databases of information stored by companies, Velasquez said, there are ways you can protect yourself.