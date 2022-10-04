NBC 7 Investigates: Prosecutors Add Charges Against Rancho Penasquitos Murder Suspect

The man facing murder charges for the death of 42-year-old Connie Dadkhah now faces three new charges. Last Friday, San Diego County’s District Attorney charged Parrish Chambers Jr. with two counts of battery and one count of false imprisonment.

A judge has ruled that a man will stand trial in the murder of Connie Dadkhah. Alexis Rivas has the story with NBC 7 Investigates.

NBC 7 Investigates has been following the case since officers found Connie dead inside her condo this past June. Neighbors called 911 for help several times after they say they saw Chambers smash his way through her balcony sliding glass door the night before her body was found. It took police nearly two hours to arrive that night, and after they did, officers never forced their way inside the condo to see if Connie was okay. The next morning, Chambers asked a neighbor to call police. That same morning, officers arrested Chambers and prosecutors charged him with Connie’s murder.

Of the two new battery charges, one is connected to an attack at Connie’s complex two months before she was killed. NBC 7 Investigates reported details from that incident back in August, after learning that no arrests were made, no charges filed, and police noted that no report was required.

A murder suspect wasn’t arrested or charged in an alleged attack on a woman, two months before she was killed. Experts reveal why many assault and battery crimes in California don’t result in charges. NBC 7’s Alexis Rivas has the story.

Court documents show that the third charge, false imprisonment, relates to an incident from last November.

Chambers has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. His murder trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 21. You can watch our past coverage of the case, including a full timeline of the police response the night neighbors say Chambers broke in.