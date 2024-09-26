Crime and Courts

OC doctor accused by patients of botching work appears in court on criminal charges

By Carolyn Johnson

Southern California plastic surgeon Arian Mowlavi is facing two felony counts of battery with serious bodily injury related to two patients, but before his arraignment Wednesday he submitted a financial declaration requesting the court appoint a public defender.

His request was granted, and he later pleaded not guilty to the charges. The criminal charges filed in July are the latest legal woes facing Mowlavi, who also goes by “Dr Laguna.”

His license to practice is currently restricted by the Medical Board of California following the death of a patient in 2018.

In January 2023, Laguna Beach police raided his practice, removing boxes and computers from his surgical center.

In June 2023, The Orange County DA filed a civil suit alleging unlawful business practices and unlawful transactions made for the purpose of avoiding financial liability, noting before Mowlavi filed for bankruptcy, he “transferred approximately $13,000,000 of real estate and personal property assets to his spouse.”

That case is on hold until the criminal case is resolved.

Earlier this year a civil suit involving more than 30 former patients settled for $6 million, according to court records. 

The medical board has also filed a new accusation against Mowlavi involving the care and treatment of 4 patients. That hearing is set for March of next year.

Dr Mowlavi’s next court appearance on the criminal charges is scheduled for Dec. 11.

