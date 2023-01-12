Laguna Beach Police Serve Search Warrant at Orange County Plastic Surgeon's Office

A major development in an ongoing I-Team investigation: Laguna Beach police searched the offices of Dr. Arian Mowlavi Thursday.

The plastic surgeon, known as Dr. Laguna on social media, is accused by patients in litigation of botching their procedures. He denies the accusations.

It is not known what was in the search warrant, but officers removed multiple computers from the office. Police confirmed the presence of a special master who will assess any records taken from the office to protect patient privacy.

Someone who appeared to be a patient was wheeled out of the Mowlavi's business shortly after officers went inside. Officers also searched the doctor's Range Rover parked outside his business. A neighbor confirmed officers also entered the doctor's home early Thursday morning. Police would only say they were executing a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.

As reported by the I-Team, Mowlavi's medical license was suspended for 90 days in October related to the death of a patient after surgery in 2018. That suspension lifted on January 6, 2023, allowing him to practice again but with limitations. The Medical Board of California placed him on 10 years probation. He is required to notify any new patients about that probation.

Dr. Mowlavi's attorneys have not yet responded to the I-Team's request for comment