LISTEN: Order Up: Restaurants Scramble To Reopen After Two-Month Closure

For more than two months, dining areas in San Diego county restaurants have been shuttered due to COVID-19. Now, thousands of eateries throughout the county look to abide by daunting guidelines to reopen.

Listen to the latest episode here:

The closing of dining areas in mid-March resulted in countless restaurants forced to shut down throughout San Diego County. Now, those that rode the viral storm are opening their doors once again, but with limited capacity and numerous guidelines to follow. In this week’s episode of INSIGHT, show hosts Tom Jones and Dorian Hargrove revisit a popular restaurant whose owner is welcoming diners in after two months. The team also chats with well-known San Diego food writer Candice Woo about the challenges for San Diego’s restaurant industry down the road.