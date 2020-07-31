LISTEN: Into Years of Fraud: A Wounded Rabbi Admits to Wrongdoing

On April 27, 2019, a 19-year-old walked into the Chabad of Poway synagogue and opened fire; killing one woman and injuring others, including the synagogue’s Rabbi. Through the sorrow, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein had a message for San Diego and grew to become an international symbol of peace. But prosecutors say he had a dark secret.

Just weeks ago, Rabbi Goldstein pleaded guilty for his involvement in an elaborate scheme to steal thousands of dollars from taxpayers and his own synagogue.

In this week’s episode of Into San Diego, we’re breaking down how investigators say the scheme worked, the major players involved, and the response from the local community.

