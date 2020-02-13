Insight Podcast

LISTEN: INSIGHT Podcast Investigates Exam Room Sexual Assault Claims

Two women say a San Marcos dermatologist sexually assaulted them during routine exams. NBC 7 Investigates’ Tom Jones and Dorian Hargrove look into the allegations, evidence, and the defense by the dermatologist and hospital he works for.

By Tom Jones and Dorian Hargrove

INSIGHT Episode 14 explores allegations from two women that a San Marcos dermatologist touched them inappropriately and his employer, Kaiser Permanente, did nothing in response.

The hospital chain claims the allegations were investigated thoroughly but were not substantiated. The California Medical Board is now investigating those accusations.

NBC 7 Investigates’ Tom Jones and Dorian Hargrove speak to an alleged victim and hear from the dermatologist himself during a 2017 recorded interview with law enforcement.

Listen to the episode below.

To read more about this investigation, click here.

Related Stories From NBC 7 Investigates:

San Diego Police Department 1 hour ago

Police Seize Pharmacist’s Guns After Alleged Threats to ‘Shoot Up’ Rady Children’s

Mara Elliott 7 hours ago

Transcripts Reveal City Attorney’s Chief of Staff Tried to Destroy Correspondence About Proposed Law

This article tagged under:

Insight Podcast
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us