LISTEN: INSIGHT Podcast Investigates Exam Room Sexual Assault Claims

INSIGHT Episode 14 explores allegations from two women that a San Marcos dermatologist touched them inappropriately and his employer, Kaiser Permanente, did nothing in response.

The hospital chain claims the allegations were investigated thoroughly but were not substantiated. The California Medical Board is now investigating those accusations.

NBC 7 Investigates’ Tom Jones and Dorian Hargrove speak to an alleged victim and hear from the dermatologist himself during a 2017 recorded interview with law enforcement.

Listen to the episode below.

To read more about this investigation, click here.