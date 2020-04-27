LISTEN: COVID-19’s Strain On Local Food, Music, and Film Culture

As the county of San Diego looks to ease social restrictions, what do those at the heart of San Diego’s culinary and entertainment industries see as the future for their industries in a post-COVID-19 world?

Dorian Hargrove and Tom Jones speak to YouTube sensation, Sam The Cooking Guy on how restaurants, including his own, may look in a post-COVID-19 world. Also, Tim Mays, the owner of The Casbah, San Diego’s most revered rock venue, discusses the music industry and creativity amidst the pandemic.

Listen to the latest episode below.

We also speak to a local movie venue operator who may have just the right solution for those grappling with the thought of seeing a movie in the pre-COVID vaccine environment.

For the latest news on local beaches open, click here.

For general COVID-19 updates, including parks and other openings, click here.

Listen to INSIGHT below and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts by searching “INSIGHT NBC”

For a link to Sam the Cooking Guy’s YouTube channel click here. Also, to buy merchandise and shirts to contribute to Sam’s employee fund click here.

For a link to the Casbah’s website and also to buy merchandise aimed at helping out of work employees click here.

For more information on the outdoor movie theater in Mission Hills ‘Cinema Under The Stars,’ click here.

Also, don’t miss all the latest INSIGHT episodes on the coronavirus pandemic. You can listen below.

“Class Dismissed: Parents Struggle to Make the Grade During COVID-19”

“Economic Shutdown: Can San Diego’s Economy Weather The COVID-19 Storm?”

“The Invisible Threat: What It’s Like To Battle COVID-19”

“Calm Before The Storm: Local Healthcare Workers Fighting The Pandemic”

“The New Normal: Covering Coronavirus in San Diego”