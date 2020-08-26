“Less Lethal” Ammunition On Peaceful Protestors: Some Have Had Enough

Michelle Horton decided to go with her adult children to La Mesa on May 30, 2020, to protest the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. It was on that night, as she waited for her two children at a gas station when she says she was struck in her chest with a bean bag round that was shot from a police officer’s rifle as the officer was driving.

The following day UCSD grad student and community activist, Rosyln Cassidy, marched near Spreckels Theater in downtown San Diego to show her concern over police discrimination and use of force. With little to no warning, Cassidy says she was struck by a bean bag round shot from a police officer’s rifle.

That same day, just four blocks away on the corner of First Avenue and Broadway, Sosha Adams was demonstrating against police use of force when, according to a July 20 legal claim obtained by NBC 7 Investigates, Adams struggled to catch her breath, gasping as tear gas spread into her lungs. At the same time Adams says she was struck by a bean bag round.

The three people have since filed legal claims against the city of San Diego and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for damages they suffered and injuries they incurred as a result of participating in peaceful protests over police use of force.

Now, nearly three months since the George Floyd protests erupted across the country, the U.S. is once again in upheaval as protestors once again take to the street after a now viral video surfaced showing a Wisconsin man, Jacob Blake, getting shot by police eight times in the back as his children looked on from the back seat of his car.

Adding to the civil unrest, two people who were protesting Blake’s shooting were shot dead by a gunman in the early hours of August 25. A 17 year-old Illinois man was arrested and charged with murder in those shootings.

And yet, as protests will undoubtedly continue, local law enforcement agencies will be responding to legal claims filed by those injured after getting hit by bean bag rounds fired by police during the George Floyd protests.

“I went to the protest in La Mesa to support my kids,” said account executive, Michelle Horton. “It was their first time ever going to a protest. They are 18 and 20 years old and I'm really proud of their social consciousness.”

Horton says she was separated from her children and walked to a nearby convenience store. As she stood there she felt something tear into her upper torso.



A photo of Horton’s injury, provided to NBC 7 Investigates.

“I felt like it went straight through. It burned. It stung,” Horton told NBC 7 Investigates.

For the 51 year-old mother of two, who was at her first demonstration, Horton says she now looks at police officers in a different light.

“It's not right,” said Horton. “I was outraged. This is not something I anticipated. My confidence and trust in law enforcement is completely shaken.”

The following day, 28 year-old Roslyn Cassidy and her friend decided to leave their Normal Heights neighborhood and voice their concerns over police discrimination at a large protest in downtown San Diego. That day, as the crowd marched Cassidy felt a sharp and stinging pain in her right rib cage.



A photo of Cassidy’s injury, provided to NBC 7 Investigates.

“It was like a stinging sharp pain. Right away, I knew that I got shot,” says Cassidy. “It was my duty as a community member to practice to fight for racial equality and to fight against police brutality. It’s our right as citizens to protest. And I want to be able to do that without the fear of getting shot.”

But a new state bill introduced by state assembly member Lorena Gonzalez is looking to prevent the use of tear gas and non-lethal projectiles such as rubber bullets and bean bag rounds during peaceful protests.

Over the course of the protests that gripped the nation after the death of George Floyd, police officers in San Diego County and elsewhere turned to the use of bean bag rounds and tear gas as a way to control large groups of demonstrators who commandeered city streets and overtook city freeways.

But questions and concerns over police department’s use of non-lethal projectiles soon emerged after reports of numerous injuries, one of which involved a 58-year-old grandmother, Leslie Furcron, who was struck in the eye with a bean bag round, sending her into a coma and resulting in the loss of vision in one eye.

But Furcron was not the only person who was injured after getting shot with bean bag rounds.

Also injured, as reported by NBC 7 Investigates, was 18-year-old Tyler Astorga who, according to attorney Dante Pride, yelled an obscenity at police while driving through the protests in La Mesa on May 31 when he was shot by a bean bag round.

Photo Astorga took hours after he said he was shot with a bean bag round while driving.

“The officer was standing like ten feet away from me when he shot me,” Astorga told NBC 7 Investigates during a June 3 conversation.

And now, others who were injured with the non-lethal projectiles while demonstrating against police brutality, are accusing the police of using excessive and unreasonable force. They say, among other allegations, that police failed to follow training protocols which set guidelines for officers when using non-lethal projectiles.

Horton says those policies and guidelines were not followed and more needs to be done.

“In addition to changing police practices so that it's safe to peacefully protest, I think it's time to analyze some of the hiring, the training, and performance of local police departments.”

Attorney Brody McBride specializes in use of force and excessive force cases. McBride represents Cassidy and Hunter in their legal claims against the San Diego Police Department and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

McBride says new policies need to be in place to ensure the safety of all people who wish to exercise their First Amendment Rights.

“I couldn't believe that law enforcement officials would use this amount of force on peaceful protesters,” said McBride. “There must be clear policies and procedures in place. Ones that leave no ambiguity for these officers. Officers cannot use these weapons against peaceful protestors period. These weapons should never be used purely for crowd control.”

Both the San Diego Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department did not respond to NBC 7’s request for comment.