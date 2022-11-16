Former Megachurch Elder & Parents Appear in Court in Child-Abuse Death Case

The three people facing charges in the death of an adopted girl faced a judge for the first time in-person Wednesday morning for a bond and readiness hearing.

Leticia McCormack and her parents, Adella and Stanley Tom, had previously been arraigned virtually. They’ve all pleaded not guilty.

Also, for the first time, a judge allowed members of the media to shoot video of the defendants’ faces. The three adults are accused of abusing and torturing McCormack’s three adopted daughters. McCormack and her father are also accused of murdering the eldest, 11-year-old Aarabella McCormack.

In a previous hearing last week, Judge Harry Elias ordered news organizations to obscure the faces of the three suspects. Two television stations objected to the order, including NBC 7, but Elias cited concerns over the defendants’ safety in jail. All three are in protective custody.

On Wednesday, Judge Kathleen Lewis lifted that order. She said she did not find a precedent for that type of court order based solely on a suspect’s safety in custody. Lewis also pointed out that the three defendants are in protective custody — not with the general population in jail. The judge mentioned other examples in which defendants feared for their safety in jail — such as law enforcement officers accused of crimes, or anyone accused of crimes against children — and how in those cases there were no orders to conceal defendants’ faces. Ultimately, Lewis ruled that arguments about protecting the identities of the suspects weren’t good enough to overcome the 1st Amendment rights of journalists and that any order could set a precedent in future cases.

At one point, the court bailiff reminded McCormack and her mother not to communicate with members of the public in court. It appeared a small group of people attended the hearing to support the defendants. After court, NBC 7 Investigates approached the group, but they did not want to comment and walked off.

Aarabella McCormack’s biological mother, Torianna Florey, also attended the hearing. She held a framed picture of Aarabella and aimed it at the defendants during the hearing. As the three adults were escorted back into custody, Florey said loudly to McCormack, “You did this,” before walking out of the courtroom.

The hearing was initially supposed to set a bond amount, but that decision was postponed for McCormack and Adella Tom until Nov. 29. Stanley Tom did not request a bond hearing. All three are also scheduled to appear for a preliminary readiness hearing in January, with the preliminary hearing itself set for March.

On Aug. 30, an ambulance rushed Aarabella to the hospital in the middle of the night, where she later died. That same day, investigators said, Aarabella’s adoptive father, a Border Patrol agent, took his own life. Deputies promptly opened a child-abuse and homicide investigation.

Aarabella’s two younger sisters, ages 6 and 7, were hospitalized for several days. Deputies said they are now in the care of a new foster family.

Neighbors and relatives said San Diego County Child Welfare Services placed the girls with the McCormacks in 2017, and that their adoptions were finalized in 2019.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Child Welfare Services has denied NBC 7's requests for records tied to the case — including details about whether they ever received reports of child abuse.

McCormack served as an ordained elder and ministry leadership coordinator with the Rock Church. The megachurch says it severed its relationship with her and revoked her ordained status following her arrest on Nov. 7. Aarabella’s adoptive grandparents were also members and volunteers with the Rock, according to a church spokeswoman.

The adoptive grandparents Stanley and Adella Tom have both served with the San Diego Police Department’s Senior Volunteer Officer Program since 2015. NBC 7 is still waiting for an update from San Diego Police on their current status as volunteers.