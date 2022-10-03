Child Welfare Services Says Adopted 11-Year-Old Girl's Death Due to Abuse & Neglect

San Diego County Child Welfare Services has completed its investigation into the death of 11-year-old Aarabella McCormack, and says the death was due to both abuse and neglect.

The adopted girl was rushed to the hospital in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, but doctors couldn’t save her. The same day she died, her adoptive father, Brian McCormack, took his own life outside the family’s home in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says.

NBC 7 Investigates has been digging into this story for weeks, but sheriff’s deputies and county officials have repeatedly blocked the release of information, citing the ongoing criminal investigation. While the sheriff's department says its investigation continues, Child Welfare Services says its investigation is complete. However, it is withholding the rest of the information we’ve asked for at the request of the District Attorney’s Office.

Relatives connected to both the adoptive and biological parents say Aarabella had two little sisters who were also adopted by the McCormacks. The county will not say where the girls are now, the last time CWS visited the family, or whether they ever received reports of suspected abuse.

At this time, no one, including the girl’s adoptive mother, Leticia McCormack, has been charged in connection with Aarabella’s death.

