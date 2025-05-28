The newly installed water system at Cal Fire Station 30 is now up and running. Flowing faucets and flushing toilets made it possible for the return of firefighters and their engines last Thursday.

The station was closed for a total of 93 days. Several members of the community told NBC 7 Investigates they weren’t aware of the closure for most of that stretch, and not until one of their neighbors’ homes burned down.

Delays in emergency response

On a Sunday in late April, a fire destroyed a home less than three miles away from the station. Fire officials say crews had to drive from much farther away that morning.

It took the first fire engine 17 minutes to arrive, much longer than Cal Fire’s standard of 12 minutes for a rural area like Dulzura. Gary Lane escaped the fire that morning and rescued his wife, his disabled adult son, and three of their dogs. Two other dogs didn’t make it, including a puppy.

“I see the house just burning away, and I’m wondering, ‘When is someone gonna get there?’ Seemed like forever,” Lane said. “I just kept waiting and waiting and waiting.”

The only notice that the station had closed was a couple of signs posted at the fire station. A Cal Fire spokesperson told NBC 7 Investigates that in hindsight, officials should have done more to warn the community.

“You cannot shut a fire station down. Ever.” Lane said. “I don't care about our house, it’s already, it’s done, right? But what about everyone else’s house? What if it was a situation where it was a whole family and they’re trapped? You’re gonna wait 20 minutes? They’re not going to get saved in that time.”

Water problems began nearly a year ago

NBC 7 Investigates learned that Cal Fire was dealing with water system problems since June 2024. Even more of the station’s plumbing began to fail in the months that followed.

Explaining the repair delay, a Cal Fire spokesperson said they had issues getting contractors to agree to do the work and faced difficulties with the state’s contracting approval process.

To keep the station open, Cal Fire says it shipped in water for about seven months. As it navigated the contracting process, more parts of the water system failed. That not only necessitated a more expensive repair project, but also forced them to shut down the station.

The parts of the water system that were broken or replaced included:

Well pump

Pressure pump

Pressure tanks

Steel holding tank

Nitrate/Softener well water filter system

UV disinfection system

Water pipes

Cal Fire provided data that shows the price tag for the repair work surpassed $108,000.