The San Diego County Medical Examiner has revealed what killed a young girl, just hours after she underwent dental surgery that involved anesthesia. That procedure happened on March 18 at Dreamtime Dentistry on Vista Village Drive in Vista.

The ME lists her cause of death as “methemoglobinemia in the setting of recent nitrous oxide administration” and called the death accidental.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Methemoglobinemia, sometimes referred to as “blue baby syndrome,” is a very rare blood disorder that affects how red blood cells deliver oxygen, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Not everyone experiences symptoms, but nearly all people with the disorder have skin, lips or nails that are blue or purple. It is not always life-threatening.

People can inherit the disorder, but it usually happens "when people use certain medications or recreational drugs or exposure to certain chemicals," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The sequence of events before the child died

According to the Medical Examiner’s summary report, the child was moved to a “recovery room” after three hours of surgery. The report says the girl’s mother told investigators her daughter was “out of it while intermittently opening her eyes and incomprehensibly mumbling.”

NBC 7 Investigates is not revealing the name of the 9-year-old out of respect for the family.

The report said the mother told investigators a wheelchair was used to take the girl to the parking lot, and she was able to stand before being placed into the rear passenger seat of their car. She said the child fell asleep on the ride home and continued to sleep when she got there.

About 90 minutes later, the family says the child’s breathing slowed. They used an automated blood pressure cuff, which gave a low heart rate reading. When they couldn’t wake her up, they called 911.

An ambulance took her to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. She was given six doses of epinephrine, chest compressions, and other life-saving measures. Ultimately, doctors pronounced her dead less than an hour later.

The medical examiner listed a variety of drugs as contributing conditions to her death, including nitrous oxide. We spoke with a local dental expert who told us the drugs listed on the report are all used regularly during sedation procedures and are regarded as safe. They say the dosage of those drugs is far more important than the presence of those drugs alone.

The dentist didn’t wish to be named because they wanted to see more information before drawing any conclusions. They said that would include medical records created by Dreamtime Dentistry before and during the procedure.

A statement from the dentist who performed the surgery said, in part:

All medications were administered according to manufacturer guidelines based on [the child’s] age and weight.

The report said the child’s mother also told investigators that her daughter had a fever of 101 the day before the surgery. She said she took Children’s Tylenol and the symptoms went away. On the morning of the surgery, the mother reported that the child complained about having a headache.

The dentist’s statement also addressed this new information:

We were not aware of a fever nor any illness. Dreamtime Dentistry’s records show that the patient's mother completed and signed a pre-operative check-in form indicating "NO" when asked if the patient was sick. Dr. Watkins follows standard protocol. Had he been informed of any recent fever or illness, especially within 24 hours of the procedure, it would have been rescheduled until the patient was healthy. The patient’s temperature was monitored throughout the case and normal temperature was seen throughout.

The San Diego Police Department is still investigating the case. The San Diego County District Attorney’s office said the case hadn’t been referred to them for any potential prosecution. The Dental Board of California wouldn’t confirm if any investigation was underway.

Full statement from the dentist

NBC 7 NBC 7

Dr. Ryan Watkins operates Dreamtime Dentistry. A public relations company provided this statement on his behalf:

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of [the child], and our hearts continue to go out to her family during this incredibly difficult time.

The Medical Examiner has released a preliminary summary. The cause of death has been determined to be methemoglobinemia in the setting of recent nitrous oxide administration, with contributing conditions including the administration of multiple anesthetic medications. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

We want to address the Medical Examiner's findings with complete transparency while providing context about our protocols and the rarity of this condition.

Regarding Methemoglobinemia: Methemoglobinemia is an extremely rare condition that can occur with nitrous oxide administration. In patients experiencing this condition, there is typically a refractory hypoxemia, which means that even when breathing 100% oxygen with no airway obstruction, pulse oximetry readings will show abnormally low levels in the 80s instead of the normal high 90s. Importantly, [the child] never exhibited these warning signs during her procedure. Her pulse oximetry remained normal throughout the entire procedure and recovery period. If we had observed any indication of methemoglobinemia, we would have immediately discontinued the procedure and transported her to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Our Safety Protocols: Prior to [the child’s] procedure, we followed our comprehensive safety protocols. As a healthy nine-year-old with a history of regular medical checkups, [the child] underwent our standard preoperative evaluation, which included a thorough review of her medical and dental history, assessment of vital signs, physical examination including heart and lung sounds, airway evaluation, and determination of her ASA status. I (Dr. Ryan Watkins) personally evaluated her as an appropriate candidate for outpatient general anesthesia.

During the procedure, we maintained our standard of care with continuous monitoring by me, Dr. Watkins, board-certified dental anesthesiologist with over 20 years of experience in pediatric anesthesia. We had our full complement of trained staff present, including two certified dental assistants with pediatric acute life support training and an operating dentist, who performed the dental treatment. All medications were administered according to manufacturer guidelines based on [the child’s] age and weight.

Following the procedure, [the child] was monitored in our recovery area until she was awake with stable vital signs. She successfully completed our comprehensive 6-point discharge protocol checking for oxygenation, respiratory stability, consciousness, post operative pain, nausea and vomiting, and gait. She was then released to her mother's care in stable condition awake, alert, and with all protective reflexes intact.

Moving Forward: While the Medical Examiner has ruled this an accident, we take this outcome with the utmost seriousness. We are conducting a thorough internal review of this case and are consulting with leading experts in dental anesthesia to ensure we continue to provide the safest possible care for our patients.

The safety and well-being of our patients will always remain our highest priority. We are committed to learning from this tragic event and will implement any additional safety measures that may help prevent such occurrences in the future.

We extend our deepest condolences to [the child’s] family and ask for continued respect for their privacy during this time of grief. We also thank the Medical Examiner's office and the San Diego Police Department for their thorough and professional investigation.

Dr. Watkins released an additional statement about the release of the full medical examiner’s report:

We were not aware of a fever nor any illness. Dreamtime Dentistry’s records show that the patient's mother completed and signed a pre-operative check-in form indicating "NO" when asked if the patient was sick. Dr. Watkins follows standard protocol. Had he been informed of any recent fever or illness, especially within 24 hours of the procedure, it would have been rescheduled until the patient was healthy. The patient’s temperature was monitored throughout the case and normal temperature was seen throughout.

We also would like to clarify that the medications referenced in the Medical Examiner's report are standard anesthesia drugs commonly used in pediatric dental sedation procedures. As stated in Dr. Watkins’ statement sent to you yesterday, the dosage administered was appropriate for the patient's age and weight, following established medical protocols. Any interactions or negative side effects were not due to dosage but instead due to her rare but undiagnosed/undetected medical condition.