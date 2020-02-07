In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

A New York man accused in the 1975 cold case killing of a U.S. Navy dental technician in San Diego entered a not guilty plea in an East Coast courtroom Monday.

Lepage pleaded not guilty to being a fugitive from justice in connection with the decades-old killing of Alvaro Espeleta, 28.

2. Victim in Chula Vista Wrong-Way, Multi-Car Crash Was Veteran, New Father

A man killed Feb. 1 in a multi-car crash involving a wrong-way driver in Chula Vista has been identified by his family as a 23-year-old father and Army veteran.

David Ramirez, 23, was killed in the crash, according to his father, Leopoldo Ramirez. David Ramirez served in the Army for four years as a communications specialist, his father said. He was also a young father, whose daughter Victoria was born last October.

The Ramirez family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses

3. Husband, Father of Leucadia Bluff Collapse Victims Lobbies for Safety Improvements

You may not immediately recognize Dr. Pat Davis' name, but you'll likely remember his story. He was with his family on a beach in Leucadia last summer when a cliff above collapsed and killed three of his family members.

With the support of Congressman Mike Levin (D-49), Davis has a new mission to stop cliff tragedies from happening to other families.

4. Tierrasanta Mother Whose Toddler Was Found Dead in Hot Car Pleads Guilty

A Tierrasanta mother whose toddler was found dead in a hot car last August pleaded guilty Wednesday to child endangerment.

Pricilla Marquez Harris, 24, was arrested by the San Diego Police Department on September 19, 2019, on child endangerment charges after a nearly 6-week long investigation following the toddler's death in early August.

5. Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 73-Year-Old Woman Pleads Not Guilty

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 73-year-old woman in an assisted living facility pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Miller is accused of entering Las Villas De Carlsbad, an assisted living facility on Feb. 4, and sexually assaulting a 73-year-old woman, Carlsbad Police said.

He faces charges of assault with intent to commit rape, sexual battery by restraint, indecent exposure, and burglary. Deputy District Attorney James Teh said he has the potential to serve a life sentence.

He is expected to be back in court on Feb. 20.