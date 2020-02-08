McDonalds

In Case You Missed It: San Diego Good News for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

Five local news stories from the previous week

McDonald's/In-N-Out

To help make sure you stay informed, each Sunday we revisit five "good news" stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest.

  1. Pinch Me! Shamrock Shake Returns With OREO Twist

What’s at the end of the rainbow? A golden anniversary for one of the most iconic drinks at McDonald’s.

News

OCEANSIDE 1 min ago

Truck Driver Arrested After Death of Motorcyclist

24 mins ago

City Council Decision Could End Surfing Madonna Mural’s Run in Encinitas

The Shamrock Shake will celebrate its 50th anniversary when it returns in late February, and the clover-inspired drink will have a twist you won’t be-leaf.

The fast-food giant has created the OREO Shamrock McFlurry to celebrate the shake’s McMilestone. It will be available starting Feb. 19.

Shamrock Shake

2. Harlem Globetrotter Brings Tricks and Smiles to Rady Children’s Hospital

“A simple smile can go a long way. That’s why I’m here. It’s emotional. It can be-- but I just try to make them smile that day. Take whatever reason they’re there, get that off their mind and make the families enjoy it as well.” Patients at Rady Children’s Hospital in Birdland got a fun surprise on Tuesday when a member of the Harlem Globetrotters stopped by for a visit.

3. Everyone Crowned King and Queen at ‘Night to Shine’ Prom in Poway

“We believe it’s about legacy and creating lasting change in the world that’s inclusive." It was an evening of celebration for the special needs community at the “Night to Shine” prom Friday in Poway. The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and is held all over the country.

4. San Diego Boy, 3, Battling Cancer, Meets Singer Blanco Brown

Imagine coming face to face with your favorite singer. And then, sharing a hug. That's exactly the memorable moment one 3-year-old boy in San Diego experienced Thursday.

Cristian Fiorello, who is battling cancer, had a chance to meet "The Git Up" singer Blanco Brown at the Hard Rock Hotel in downtown San Diego.

5. In-N-Out Fans Rejoice: Shoes With Iconic Cup Design Have Arrived

Fans of the popular fast-food restaurant chain with locations across California and other western states can now sport their love by purchasing their classic "Drink Cup" shoes.

In-N-Out released their collection of adult and kid-sized "Drink Cup" slip-on shoes on Tuesday. They're a perfect gift for the In-N-Out fan in your life (or as a gift to yourself).

In-N-Out

This article tagged under:

McDonaldsin case you missed itIn-N-OutHarlem GlobetrottersSunday ICYMI
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us