World Health Organization Halts Hydroxychloroquine Study

"Hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients," the WHO reported

The World Health Organization has halted research on whether hydroxychloroquine could be an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Multiple studies have shown that the drug, an anti-malarial medicine also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, has no impact on the coronavirus.

The WHO said in a statement Wednesday that recent findings "showed that hydroxychloroquine does not result in the reduction of mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients."

The decision will not affect other research examining whether hydroxychloroquine might be beneficial to prevent COVID-19 or for patients after they recover from the virus.

