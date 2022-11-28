The following content has been created in collaboration with Palomar Health. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC San Diego’s editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in American men other than skin cancer, with about 1 in 8 men being diagnosed during their lifetime. While these numbers are substantial, prostate cancer also has one of the highest curability rates of all cancers when detected early and treated early. The challenge lies in education, awareness, and taking the steps required for early detection.

The most important steps to improving a patient’s odds are attending regular medical checkups and scheduling a prostate exam every three to five years. However, men are notoriously lacking regarding medical checkups and staying on top of their health. In fact, a 2019 Cleveland Clinic study found that 72 percent of men would rather do household chores than see their primary care doctor. This practice—or lack thereof—can be become extremely dangerous, as the potential tumor or abnormality may not be found until it’s too late. Therefore, consistent checkups and open communication with your doctors are crucial in taking control of your health.

When to get a prostate exam

Medical experts recommend scheduling prostate exams once every three to five years beginning around age 55; however, men with certain risk factors are encouraged to start getting prostate exams earlier. These factors include but are not limited to:

Older age: Prostate cancer is more common after age 50. Nearly 60 percent of all cases are diagnosed in men over 65 years old. On the other hand, only around 0.2 percent of cases are diagnosed in men under 50.

Prostate cancer is more common after age 50. Nearly 60 percent of all cases are diagnosed in men over 65 years old. On the other hand, only around 0.2 percent of cases are diagnosed in men under 50. Race: African American men are not only more prone to developing the disease, but it’s also more likely to be aggressive and/or advanced.

African American men are not only more prone to developing the disease, but it’s also more likely to be aggressive and/or advanced. Family history: Risk increases if a blood relative (parent, sibling, child, etc.) has been diagnosed with the disease at some point in their lives. Prostate cancer is also linked to breast cancer, so a strong family history of either may increase your odds as well.

Risk increases if a blood relative (parent, sibling, child, etc.) has been diagnosed with the disease at some point in their lives. Prostate cancer is also linked to breast cancer, so a strong family history of either may increase your odds as well. Obesity: As with many health conditions, obesity can increase the risk of developing prostate cancer compared to those considered to have a healthy weight.

Regardless of the presence of risk factors, or lack thereof, all men are susceptible to prostate cancer and the best chance of fighting the disease is early detection. In addition to consistent checkups, that means looking out for common symptoms such as trouble urinating, blood in the urine/semen, bone pain and erectile dysfunction—but this is not an exhaustive list. If something doesn’t feel right, you should immediately have it checked by a professional.

What to expect

Prostate screening offers two options: the digital rectal exam (DRE) and the prostate-specific antigen (PSA). While the DRE tends to be less effective than the blood test, it sometimes finds cancer in men with normal PSA levels. The PSA, on the other hand, measures in nanograms per milliliter. The cutoff point for further testing depends largely on the doctor, but usually ranges between 2.5 and 4. The higher the PSA level, the higher the chance that man has prostate cancer. A level below 4, however, does not always guarantee that a man is clear, which is why sometimes a doctor will request both tests.

If the results of either of these tests suggests prostate cancer, a biopsy will likely be required. The procedure requires small samples of the prostate being removed and then being sent to a lab where they are examined with a microscope to inspect for cancerous cells. Results usually take a few days.

How can it be treated?

A positive biopsy result means cancer has been detected. There are multiple treatment options for prostate cancer, most of which largely depend on the stage of cancer, the patient, and the treatment teams. The most common options include surgery, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and bisphosphonate therapy.

Since the many prostate cancer cases (over 90 percent) are discovered early, the tumors are more likely to respond positively to treatment. Again­­–it cannot be overstated–early detection is critical in not only expanding treatment options but also, ensuring that they’re successful.

Understanding prostate cancer can be overwhelming, but you’re not in it alone. Experts at Palomar Health are ready to assist you in making your health a priority. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health.