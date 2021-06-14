Scripps Health Opens San Marcos Clinic; Closes Escondido Site

Scripps Health opened Scripps Coastal Medical Center San Marcos on Monday, offering North County residents primary care, radiology, laboratory services and same-day care through Scripps HealthExpress.

Meanwhile, the Scripps Coastal Medical Center Escondido closed its doors and its providers have relocated to the San Marcos site.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We are excited to offer the entire San Marcos region this convenient primary health care option for the entire family covering all ages and including internal, family medicine and pediatrics,'' said Dr. Kevin Hirsch, president and CEO of Scripps Coastal Medical Group.

Medical staffing at the center includes 10 family medicine and internal medicine providers and one pediatrician. A rheumatologist is also seeing patients once a week at the site.

The 14,156-square-foot clinic is located at 111 Campus Way, Suite 301, in the North City district of San Marcos, near Cal State San Marcos.

"The city of San Marcos has grown into a health-care hub for northern San Diego County, and we are thrilled to welcome Scripps Coastal Medical Center to our new downtown community of North City,'' San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones. "Top quality health care now joins this new, vibrant mixed-use space that is quickly becoming the heart of San Marcos.''

Center hours for primary care run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Scripps HealthExpress same-day clinic is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays for patients age 2 and older with minor, acute injuries and illnesses. Virtual care options also are available seven days a week at MyScripps.org.

Appointments can be made by calling 760-806-5700.

Scripps Health was the victim of a ransomware attack in May that affected much of its digital technology. Since then, it has been to get its website and patient portal back online.