More Than 2,200 Fetal Remains Found at Deceased Illinois Doctor's Property

The Will County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation on Thursday after more than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains were found on the property of a deceased doctor, police said.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Will County Coroner's Office was called by the attorney representing the family of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer who passed away on Sept 3.

The attorney told the coroner's office that remains were discovered while going through Klopfer's personal property, and requested the remains be removed properly.

Investigators from the sheriff's office and coroner's office found 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains on the rural Will County property.

Ohio Woman Cleared of Murder Charges for Newborn

A young Ohio woman broke down in tears when she was cleared of murder charges involving the death of her newborn child. A jury cleared Brooke Skylar Richardson, 20, of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges of a baby she had given birth to and buried in the family's backyard. (Published Friday, Sept. 13, 2019)

The family is cooperating with the investigation, police said in a news release issued on Friday.

There was no evidence that any medical procedures were conducted at the property, police said.

Klopfer was a doctor at an abortion clinic in South Bend, Ind., until his license was suspended indefinitely in 2016, NBC station WNDU reported.

Indiana's attorney general alleged Klopfer violated state law nine times by failing to provide qualified personnel to monitor patients undergoing surgical abortion procedures.