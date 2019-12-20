Ebola

FDA Approves First Ebola Vaccine in the US

An earlier study found the vaccine to be 100 percent effective in preventing Ebola

By Sara G. Miller | NBC News

Smokeless Tobacco-FDA
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday the approval of a vaccine to prevent the deadly Ebola virus, NBC News reports.

The vaccine, called Ervebo, is the first such drug to gain FDA approval in the United States. Ervebo was approved by the European Commission in November.

In a study conducted in West Africa during the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak, the vaccine was found to be 100 percent effective in preventing the deadly disease.

Health

opioid epidemic Dec 18

Walk-in Clinics for Opioid Addiction Offer Meds First, Fast

obamacare Dec 16

‘Obamacare’ Sign-Up Deadline Is Extended Following Glitches

“While the risk of Ebola virus disease in the U.S. remains low, the U.S. government remains deeply committed to fighting devastating Ebola outbreaks in Africa, including the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Anna Abram, the FDA's deputy commissioner for policy, legislation and international affairs, said in a statement Thursday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

EbolaAfricaFDA
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us