Both New Jersey and Delaware reported their first death related to vaping. NBC10's Keith Jones has the details. (Published 15 minutes ago)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 1,080 cases of lung illnesses linked to vaping, an increase of 275 since last week, NBC News reported.

The numbers are likely to continue to increase, as state health departments have confirmed to NBC News that they’re investigating more than 1,300 cases.

"The data that we’re getting does not suggest this has peaked," Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director, said on a call with reporters.