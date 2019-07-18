Swimmers should avoid two popular spots along Mission Bay due to a health advisory, San Diego County officials said Wednesday.

High levels of bacteria have been reported in the water near Bonita Cove and Leisure Lagoon.

Both swimming areas have tested positive for high levels of bacteria, according to health officials.

With bacteria exceeding normal levels, San Diego County Department of Health has placed signs warning visitors to stay out of the water.

The county tests the water in Bonita Cove weekly from April through October and normally the levels are safe for human contact. Tidal flushing could change that.

Leisure Lagoon is sampled year round and it's more common for this area to see high levels of bacteria, officials say.

The beach area will not be closed but it's advised for people to stay out of the water.