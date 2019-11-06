This Nov. 6, 2019, photo shows a label for one of the products affected by a recall of more than 2 million pounds of Simmons Prepared Foods poultry products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday a massive voluntary recall of Simmons Prepared Foods fresh and frozen chicken products because of concerns that some products were contaminated with pieces of metal.

The recall includes about 2,071,397 pounds of poultry produced from Oct. 21, 2019, through Nov. 4, 2019. The products were shipped to stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, according to a press release.

The affected products’ inspection marks include the establishment numbers “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837.” Consumers can view the product labels here.

Although the FSIS and Simmons Prepared Foods said there have been no confirmed reports of injury after eating the products, the agency urged anyone currently storing the potentially contained meat to discard it immediately.

For any questions or concerns about the recall, contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., at (888) 831-7007.

Consumers can contact the USDA’s toll-free Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) for any general food safety questions.