Unusual Cases of Rare Eye Cancer Puzzle Doctors in 2 States - NBC 7 San Diego
Unusual Cases of Rare Eye Cancer Puzzle Doctors in 2 States

The cancer is rare, usually affecting just six in a million people

Published 2 hours ago

    A rare eye cancer has cropped up in dozens of people in two Southern states, mainly women in their 20s and 30s, NBC News reported.

    Doctors are puzzled by the ocular melanoma diagnoses in a group of graduates from Auburn University in Alabama and people from Huntersville, North Carolina.

    The cancer is rare, usually affecting just six in a million people.

    Doctors are so far reluctant to call it a cancer cluster, as no common thread or cause has been found, but researchers are studying the groups to see if there's a link between them.

