Scientists Confirm Discovery of 'New' HIV Strain

Scientists have confirmed the existence of an additional strain of HIV that has been around for decades, according to findings published Wednesday in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, NBC News reports.

The strain is not new; rather, what's changed is the technology used to study the virus.

"The subtype has been around as long as all the other strains have. We just didn't recognize it as an official subtype until now," said Mary Rodgers, author of the new study and principal scientist of infectious disease research for Abbott Laboratories.

HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is the virus that causes AIDS if not treated early and appropriately.