A man died of influenza, county health officials reported Wednesday, bringing the total of local deaths this flu season to seven.

That number is fewer than the 11 deaths that were reported at the same time last season, county officials said.

A 73-year-old man died on Dec. 16 from influenza A, the County Health and Human Services Agency reported Wednesday.

Officials did not have information regarding the man's medical history or his vaccination status.

For the week ending on Dec. 22, there were 410 lab-confirmed influenza cases reported. That's significantly lower than the 2,332 cases that were reported during the same week last season, health officials said.

In the 2017-2018 flu season, 342 influenza deaths were reported in San Diego.

Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., the county public health officer, advises residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the flu.

“While we’re seeing fewer flu cases this season, everyone 6 months and older should get vaccinated since the flu season could last through April and even May,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. The vaccine is safe and effective. It takes two weeks for immunity to develop.

