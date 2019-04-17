A probable case of meningococcal meningitis has been reported at San Diego State University.

The university is contacting people who attended the Delta Sigma Phi Formal, held Friday, April 12, from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Spark Encore Event Center and the Delta Sigma Phi Social Event on Saturday, April 13, from 9:30 p.m. to Midnight, at the organization’s chapter facility.

The student with the probably case of meningococcal meningitis was present at those events.

SDSU officials are urging students who attended either event to go to one of two clinics, regardless of vaccination status and history.

In the fall, approximately 350 San Diego State University students were told to get vaccinated twice following an outbreak of meningococcal disease.

Bacterial meningitis is spread by sharing items such as cigarettes or drinking glasses or through intimate contact such as kissing.

The bacteria are not airborne, officials said, so they do not spread like germs associated with the common cold or the flu.

Those who feel they may have been exposed and suffer from a sudden onset of symptoms including fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea and/or vomiting, should go to the hospital, health officials said.

Learn more about the available meningococcal vaccines through the CDC's website.

Or you can talk with someone by calling SDSU Student Health Services 8:30 am - 4:30 pm at 619-594-4325.