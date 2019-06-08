Kroger Issues Recall for Frozen Berry Products

The Kroger Co. is recalling a Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.

The berries are manufactured by Townsend Farms.

Until now there have been no reports of illnesses due to the berries.

The products have been removed from store shelves after the company issued the recall.

Anyone who has purchased these berry products should not consume them, and can return them for a full refund.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to midnight EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.