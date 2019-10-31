In this Feb.9, 2009, file photo, a sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant in San Francisco.

Consumer groups give many of the top restaurant chains in the United States failing grades for their policies regarding antibiotics used in their beef supply for burgers and other beef dishes, NBC News reports.

The report is the result of a combined effort from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Consumer Reports and the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, among others.

"Overuse of antibiotics in the beef industry threatens our health, and fast-food companies need to do more," said Matt Wellington, a co-author and antibiotics campaign director for the U.S. PIRG Education Fund.