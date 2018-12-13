Del Monte has recalled more than 64,000 cases of corn because they could spoil and lead to life-threatening illnesses if eaten.

Cans of Fiesta Corn seasoned with red and green peppers were shipped to 25 U.S. states, including: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The cans of corn were under-processed during the sterilization process, which could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The company has not received any reports of illness, according to Tuesday's announcement from the FDA, but consuming the product could result in a life-threatening illness.

The affected cans are 15.24 ounces and have the number "24000 02770" printed on the label.

Customers who purchased the product are encouraged to return it to the place they purchased it from for a full refund or exchange.

The cans were also shipped to 12 international locations.