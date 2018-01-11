Cough Syrup With Codeine or Hydrocodone Is Dangerous for Kids: FDA - NBC 7 San Diego
Cough Syrup With Codeine or Hydrocodone Is Dangerous for Kids: FDA

“Given the epidemic of opioid addiction, we’re concerned about unnecessary exposure to opioids, especially in young children,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement

Published at 1:29 PM PST on Jan 11, 2018 | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Cough medications that contain opioids like codeine should not ever be taken by kids and they’ll now need to be labeled to make that clear, the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

    The FDA will also carry bigger warning about their dangers to adults, NBC News reported.

    The FDA will remind parents that most coughs and colds don’t need any treatment at all. Most upper respiratory infections are caused by viruses, and with the exception of influenza, there aren’t any drugs that work against viral respiratory infections.

    “Given the epidemic of opioid addiction, we’re concerned about unnecessary exposure to opioids, especially in young children,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

