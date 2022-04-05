Escondido Barista's Stolen Car Reappears After Community's Push to Track Down Key Thief

Police in Escondido are looking for a cafe customer who they say swiped a barista's keys and stole her car, then possibly returned the car to the tea shop the next day.

The customer came to Shared Tea on West Valley Parkway on Monday evening and ordered boba. Surveillance cameras from inside the shop show the customer slip behind a partition and take a set of keys off a table in an employee lounge area. A number of handbags and other employee items were on a table.

After securing the keychain, the suspect sneaks back into the common area undetected and waits for her drink order.

The keys belonged to barista Katya Perez. She was back at work Tuesday, but her missing wheels weighed heavy on her mind.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I am still in so much shock. I can’t fathom that that would happen to me," Perez told NBC 7 Tuesday afternoon. “It kind of makes me feel stupid. I was in the kitchen washing dishes."

The keychain thief appears to wait for a moment when customers and staffers were distracted before slipping behind the divider and shoving the keys in the pocket of her romper. Perez estimates the thief was in the store for 5 to 10 minutes then casually walked outside.

She used the key fob to find Perez's car which was parked near the street and just out of range of Sharetea's cameras.

Perez realized her car was missing when she went to get her lunch out of it, which was about 10 minutes after the woman left the store. Not only was the car missing, but a number of personal items inside were gone too, including a rosary which is very important to her, her school transcripts and a pin that had a picture of her late grandfather in it.

The car actually belongs to her father, to whom she promised she would take good care of the Carolla.

"It almost feels like I betrayed him in a way for being so irresponsible letting the car out of my sight,” Perez said.

The video and Katya’s sad story made the rounds on Escondido’s neighborhood social media sites, and Sharetea posted photos of the theft suspect on its own social media channels. Friends and even complete strangers were willing to help Perez find her car and the woman who they think took it.

"We are all struggling right now, so like, something like this shouldn’t be happening,” customer Amy Castronovo said.

The alerts from the community may have paid off because Tuesday night at around 10 p.m. the Escondido Police Department confirmed Perez's car was back at the tea shop, keys inside, with no explanation of how it got there.

NBC 7 caught up with Perez in the parking lot Tuesday night while she was retrieving her car.

While relieved, she said she was still upset because she lost some things she can never replace.

"I'm more sad [than excited] because all of my stuff is gone," Perez said. "They even took the picture of my grandpa that was in there ... My seats are ruined, there's gasoline spilled all over the car, all my clothes are gone, all my books are gone."

Perez can't understand what the thieves would want with her personal items that carry no material value.

"I'm really heartbroken right now and I don't have the money to pay for the damage s either," she said.

EPD is still looking for the suspect, who investigators describe as a woman with blond hair approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with tattoos on her left hand and wrist. She also has several piercings.

The Toyota Corolla is ranked 8th among the most stolen cars in California in 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Over 3,200 of them were stolen that year.