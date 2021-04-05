Vista Unified Middle and High School Students Back for In-Person Instruction — Again

Middle and high school students in the Vista Unified School District went back to school full time -- five days a week -- starting on Monday.

As students returned to Mission Vista High School in Oceanside, a voice on the loudspeaker reminded them of the importance of following safety protocols: “We’re excited to have you back on campus, and we’re all working to make this the best learning experience possible."

At Mission Vista High, almost half the student body, 750 students, chose to come back for in person learning. The others are continuing with virtual learning.

“It felt refreshing, actually, being in a different environment, because we've been home sitting at our desks for so long,” said Emma Schroeter, a high school senior. “Just to finally be able to be back on campus where so many memories have been made over the years.”

This is not the first time students have been back at the school for full-time in-person learning. In October, Mission Vista had to pivot after students and staff were quarantined. In November, the district took a pause “out of an abundance of caution” when COVID-19 cases spiked countywide. And then, in mid-January, plans to bring back middle and high school students were thwarted when the state changed its guidelines.

Then, when guidelines changed again, students were allowed back on campus.

“We're looking forward to today being a super positive day,” district superintendent Matt Doyle said. “Today is our first day back. We’re super excited, and I’m looking forward to our kids deepening their relationship with their peers and also their teachers.”