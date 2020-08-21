Virus Updates: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tied to New Cases

As schools across the United States decide whether to reopen this fall, new guidance from the President Donald Trump’s administration issued Thursday declares teachers to be "critical infrastructure workers," possibly exempting them from quarantine requirements after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Thursday that he's quarantining in Louisiana after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Also Thursday, Johnson & Johnson announced plans to launch a 60,000-person, late-stage clinical trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine in September, CNBC reports.

Over the past week, some 1.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits, a report out Thursday found. The overall number of laid-off American workers collecting unemployment benefits declined last week from 15.5 million to 14.8 million. However, figures suggest that employers are still slashing jobs even as some businesses reopen and some sectors like housing and manufacturing have rebounded.

Nationwide more than 175,000 people have died from the coronavirus, and over 5.5 million people have been infected, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tied to New Virus Cases a State Away in Nebraska

Coronavirus cases tied to this month's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota have appeared across state lines in Nebraska, public health officials said Thursday.

At least seven new cases in the region have been tied to the rally, the Panhandle Public Health District confirmed to NBC News. The health department did not provide further details.

The annual 10-day gathering began August 7 and ran until Sunday and drew more than 460,000 vehicles, according to South Dakota’s Department of Transportation. The event was held despite concerns from residents that it may put people at risk for contracting COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus.

At least one case had already been connected to the rally. The state’s Department of Health said in a news release Tuesday that a South Dakota resident who visited One-Eyed Jack's Saloon in Sturgis between noon and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 may have transmitted the virus to other patrons.

