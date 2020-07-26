Virus Updates: White House, Senate GOP to Roll Out $1 Trillion Virus Aid

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 16 million Sunday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the count with 4.23 million cases and 147,000 deaths, according to NBC News.

Florida surpassed New York on Sunday to become the state with the second highest number of coronavirus cases, with more than 9,000 new cases pushing Florida's case count close to 424,000. California currently has the most cases in the U.S. with more than 455,000.

The Trump administration and Senate Republicans are expected to roll out a $1 trillion virus aid plan Monday after a $600 federal unemployment benefit expired Friday. Talks within the party had unraveled last week as the White House and GOP Senators were at odds over various items, including how to cutback the jobless benefit without fully doing away with it.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

White House, Senate GOP Try Again on $1 Trillion Virus Aid

Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that's possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday's planned rollout of the Senate Republicans' $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

The administration’s chief negotiators — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — spent the weekend on Capitol Hill to put what Meadows described as “final touches” on the relief bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to bring forward Monday afternoon.

“We’re done,” Mnuchin said as he and Meadows left Capitol Hill on Sunday after meeting with GOP staff.

But looming deadlines may force them to consider other options. By Friday, millions of out-of-work Americans will lose an $600 federal unemployment benefit that is expiring and federal eviction protections for many renters are also coming to an end. President Donald Trump’s standing is at one of the lowest points of his term, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

With the virus death toll climbing and 4.2 million infections nationwide, the administration officials converged on the Capitol to revive the Republican package that unraveled last week. Republican senators and the White House are at odds over various items, including how to cutback the jobless benefit without fully doing away with it.

Meadows said as the White House was “looking for clarity” on a “handful” of remaining issues with Republicans, but they had yet to talk to McConnell. “We have an agreement in principle,” he said.