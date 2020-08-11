Virus Updates: Study Ranks Face Coverings; NY Nursing Home Deaths Cloaked in Secrecy

Nearly 100,000 kids in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, a significant number, especially as leaders mull over whether to reopen schools this fall, NBC News reports.

College football players are pushing to return, taking to social media with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay. Several conferences, including the Big Ten, have not formally canceled their seasons, but their leaders have reportedly been meeting this week as other conferences, including the the Ivy League, announced they will not play this fall.

President Donald Trump's coronavirus briefing was interrupted Monday when a shooting involving a U.S. Secret Service officer happened just blocks from the White House. Trump was escorted from the briefing room but returned minutes later. The Secret Service officer and a man were injured in the shooting. The incident is under investigation.

The U.S. now has more than 5 million virus cases and more than 163,000 deaths, according to a tally from NBC News.

Is Your Mask Effective? New Study Shows Not All Masks Are Created Equal

A group of Duke University researchers conducted the latest study to try and determine if all masks are created equal, NBC Bay Area reports.

The group tested 14 different types of face covering, from folded bandannas to N95s – which came out on top.

Surgical masks and cotton homemade masks were also effective.

Meanwhile, neck fleeces, knitted masks and bandannas proved not to be effective at all because the material is thin and if they become saturated with germs, they can actually be worse than wearing nothing.

New York's True Nursing Home Death Toll Cloaked in Secrecy

Riverdale Nursing Home in the Bronx appears, on paper, to have escaped the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, with an official state count of just four deaths in its 146-bed facility.

The truth, according to the home, is far worse: 21 dead, most transported to hospitals before they succumbed.

"It was a cascading effect," administrator Emil Fuzayov recalled. "One after the other."

New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount, NBC New York reports. Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, New York only counts residents who died on nursing home property and not those who were transported to hospitals and died there.

That statistic that could add thousands to the state’s official care home death toll of just over 6,600. But so far the administration of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has refused to divulge the number, leading to speculation the state is manipulating the figures to make it appear it is doing a better than other states and to make a tragic situation less dire.

Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL speaks to the devastating impact Covid-19 continues to have at long-term care nursing facilities across the country as they run low on staff and PPE.