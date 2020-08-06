Virus Updates: 1.2M Sought Jobless Aid; NYC Introduces COVID Checkpoints

Facebook removed a video post from President Donald Trump's page on Wednesday that included "false claims" from the president that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19. A few hours later, Twitter temporarily blocked the Trump campaign from tweeting from its account, until it removed a post with the same video.

Meanwhile, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed the United States has the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, saying, "I mean the numbers don’t lie."

The U.S., which accounts for less than 5% of the world population, leads all other countries in coronavirus infections and deaths. The nation represents more than 22% of global coronavirus deaths and more than 25% of infections as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party's nomination later this month due to virus concerns. President Donald Trump also said he's considering delivering his Republican convention acceptance speech from the White House, which would mark an unprecedented use of public property for partisan political purposes. Congressional leaders in both parties publicly doubted Trump could go ahead with the plan.

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. has more than 4.8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nearly 160,000 deaths, according to a tally from NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

19 Dead Due to Coronavirus at Texas Nursing Home

Nineteen people at a Texas nursing home have died due to the coronavirus and 24 employees have been infected, officials said.

Missouri City said it received notification Wednesday about the deaths and infections at Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home after Yolanda Ford, the city’s mayor, sent a letter to the state’s health department requesting notice about cases in the Houston-area city.

“The city is concerned about the individuals and families who are affected by the Paradigm cases,” Ford said.

There was no answer early Thursday at a telephone listing for the facility.

Nursing homes have been hit hard by the pandemic. Residents and staff represent a tiny share of the U.S. population but account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths, according to some estimates.

Texas on Wednesday reported 236 new coronavirus deaths, pushing the total death toll to nearly 7,500. But hospitalizations in Texas dropped to 8,455, the lowest mark in a month.

1.2M Seek Jobless Aid After $600 Federal Check Ends

Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

The Labor Department’s report marked the 20th straight week that at least 1 million people have sought jobless aid. Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

The new jobless claims were down by 249,000 from the previous week after rising for two straight weeks.

Los Angeles Can Cut Utilities at Party Homes, Mayor Announces

Homes that are confirmed to be hosting parties by the Los Angeles Police Department will have their utilities cut, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday. The announcement came in the wake of reports of parties during the coronavirus pandemic in recent days, NBC Los Angeles reports.

The Department of Water and Power is now authorized to cut utilities within 48 hours after parties are confirmed by the LAPD, the mayor said.

"You're breaking the law," the mayor said in response to a question about the constitutionality of shutting off utilities on private property.

On Monday, a party in the Beverly Crest area featured hundreds of people seemingly not social distancing or wearing masks, but police were unable to take action to shut down the gathering. Later in the night, a 35-year-old mother of three lost her life when a shooting took place at the event.

NYC to Impose COVID-19 Checkpoints to Enforce Cuomo Quarantine Order, Mayor Says

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City would start implementing checkpoints across the five boroughs to help enforce Gov. Andrew Cuomo's quarantine order for travelers from viral hotspots, citing the ongoing national COVID threat.

The measure announced Wednesday is the first significant effort by New York City specifically to help enforce the 14-day quarantine for travelers from 34 states and Puerto Rico, NBC New York reports. In revealing it, de Blasio said the state was "absolutely right" to impose the travel restriction in the first place. Cuomo announced it in late June.

The governor has said the quarantine itself is imperfect and Mayor de Blasio admitted New York City's new enforcement plan has some caveats as well. But the idea, the mayor said, is to send a strong message to people coming in.

"The checkpoints are going to send a very powerful message that this quarantine is serious. Even if we can't reach every single person I think it'll get the message across," de Blasio said. "We don't want to penalize people. We want to educate them, make sure they're following the rules."