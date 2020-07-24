Virus Updates: Why COVID Tests Results Are So Delayed; Calif. Sees Record Deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4 million on Thursday, with more than 144,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

In response to a growing outbreak in Florida, President Donald Trump announced he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled in Jacksonville next month. "To have a big convention is not the right time," he said.

The president also on Thursday acknowledged that some schools may need to delay their reopening this fall, shifting from his previous demand for a full reopening of the nation’s schools. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) later released new guidelines for reopening schools that emphasize getting students back in the classroom by laying out the social, emotional and mental risks of keeping students at home.

Remote learning and delayed openings also pose a child care crisis from millions of essential and low-wage workers, especially those with young children, who may not be able to afford child care.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Why COVID-19 Test Results Are So Delayed

The enormous number of Americans getting swabbed for the coronavirus has overwhelmed every step of the COVID-19 testing process, creating shortages of critical supplies in laboratories and inundating them with more specimens than they can process, NBC News reports.

The testing spike, which experts say has been particularly dramatic over the past month as more coronavirus hot spots have popped up, has meant waits of up to two weeks or more for test results in some cases — a far from ideal turnaround time.

"The challenges that labs are facing are complex," said Louise Serio, a spokesperson for the American Clinical Laboratory Association, a trade group that represents companies such as Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp. "There is a significant strain on the global supply chain."

Testing capacity is increasing every week, she said, and employees are working round-the-clock to run as many tests as possible, but they are running out of necessary chemicals and other products faster than their manufacturers can replenish them.

The backlog could get worse if the outbreak continues on its current trajectory.

California Sets New Single-Day High With 157 COVID-19 Deaths

California on Thursday reported 157 new COVID-19 deaths — a single-day high for the nation's most populous state, NBC Bay Area reports.

The state’s total number of confirmed cases increased by 12,040 to 425,616. California topped New York for the state with the most cases earlier this week.

"We cannot afford to ignore #COVID19, or simply hope it goes away," Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted. "We have to take action. TOGETHER. Wear a mask. Physically distance. Wash your hands. Your actions can literally save lives."

State Sen. Steve Glazer is calling on Newsom to reestablish a shelter-in-place order for most parts of California to force the test positivity rate down from 8% to 2%.