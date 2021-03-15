Downtown San Diego Vax Volunteers Getting a Free Lunch

When county officials talk about how 5,000 people got a shot in a single day at the Petco Park super station, what they mean is that more than a hundred people working at the site made that happen.

And those, people, well, they work up an appetite saving the rest of us, you know?

You know who knew? The food folks at Burger Lounge, Grass Run Farms and Impossible Foods, that's who, and that's why, on Tuesday, they'll be bringing a free lunch to the volunteers down at Tailgate Park.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., workers get the option of a plant-based Impossible burger or a beef burger and some Burger Lounge house-made chips.

"We pride ourselves on being a part of the community, especially here in San Diego and Los Angeles," Burger Lounge CEO and founder J. Dean Loring said in a news release issued Monday. "With the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station right in our backyard…, we jumped at the chance to help our fellow Californians," adding, "we knew that a nice hot meal is just what these community members deserved."

And who knows? With food-service workers now eligible for the vaccine, maybe some Burger Loungers have an appointment for a shot later in the day?