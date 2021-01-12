Vaccine Rollout and Virus Spread Critical to SDUSD School-Reopening Decisions

There are two critical conditions impacting when the San Diego Unified School District will reopen schools for in-person instruction, according to board president Richard Barrera: the spread of the virus and the rollout of the vaccine for teachers and staff.

At its board meeting Tuesday night, the board is expected to hear from its pediatrician, Dr. Howard Taras, about both conditions.

Parent Ebey Sorenson is frustrated by the delay.

"They keep setting these benchmarks that they keep adding -- you know ... every teacher needs to be vaccinated, that was not something that was ever discussed in any reopening plan prior to having a vaccine,” Sorenson told NBC 7 on Tuesday..

Barrera said the virus changed the discussion.

“In an environment where the virus is surging at these levels … making sure that we can vaccinate our educators does become a critical step in getting to reopen,” Barrera said.

The board president also said that some school nurses and heath care staff are receiving the vaccine now, and the district, which has started testing on a small scale, is ready to expand.