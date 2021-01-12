San Diego Unified School District

Vaccine Rollout and Virus Spread Critical to SDUSD School-Reopening Decisions

The San Diego Unified School District is expected to update parents about school reopening at its Tuesday night board meeting

By Rory Devine

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are two critical conditions impacting when the San Diego Unified School District will reopen schools for in-person instruction, according to board president Richard Barrera: the spread of the virus and the rollout of the vaccine for teachers and staff.

At its board meeting Tuesday night, the board is expected to hear from its pediatrician, Dr. Howard Taras, about both conditions.

Parent Ebey Sorenson is frustrated by the delay. 

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Record 3,288 COVID-19 Cases, 33 Additional Deaths Reported

Carlsbad 9 mins ago

Marine, Carlsbad Chiropractor Among Those in D.C. During Capitol Riot

"They keep setting these benchmarks that they keep adding -- you know ... every teacher needs to be vaccinated, that was not something that was ever discussed in any reopening plan prior to having a vaccine,” Sorenson told NBC 7 on Tuesday..

Barrera said the virus changed the discussion. 

“In an environment where the virus is surging at these levels … making sure that we can vaccinate our educators does become a critical step in getting to reopen,” Barrera said.

The board president also said that some school nurses and heath care staff are receiving the vaccine now, and the district, which has started testing on a small scale, is ready to expand.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Unified School District
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us