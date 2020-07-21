US Virus Updates: Chicago, California Heighten Restrictions Amid Outbreaks

Amid a growing pandemic and sinking poll numbers, President Donald Trump announced Monday that his administration will resume its coronavirus task force briefings at the White House on Tuesday. The briefings, which put the president at the helm of the federal government's virus response, were paused in late April.

Trump also convened GOP leaders at the White House Monday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepared to roll out his $1 trillion package in days. The administration criticized the legislation's money for more virus testing and insisted on a full payroll tax repeal that could complicate quick passage. McConnell's timeline for the new package appeared to quickly shift.

As the federal government drafts the next round of virus relief, local governments across the country are working to control their own outbreaks. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened Monday to reverse New York City's reopening plans as people appeared to ignore health guidelines. In neighboring New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that parents will have the option to choose all-remote learning when schools reopen this fall. Texas is also giving public schools permission to keep campuses closed for more than 5 million students well into the fall.

Starting Monday, Walmart, Sam's Club, Kohl's, CVS and Walgreens required customers to wear face masks regardless of where cities or states stand on the issue. Winn-Dixie, a Southern grocery store chain, also reversed its decision to not require face coverings.

The U.S. has topped 3.8 million coronavirus cases nationwide, with more than 141,000 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

Chicago Shuts Down Indoor Bar Service, Heightens Other Restrictions

Indoor service at bars in Chicago will be forced to shut down and other restrictions will be heightened once again as the city sees an increase in its average daily cases, NBC Chicago reported.

"We have made so much progress here in Chicago in containing the spread of the virus, protecting our health system and saving lives, and in general, the virus remains under control locally. But we are again seeing a steady increase in new cases," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Monday. "While we aren’t near the peak of the pandemic from earlier this year, none of us wants to go back there, and we feel these restrictions will help limit further community spread."

Chicago's top public health official had warned that roll backs were possible if the city reached an average daily case rate above 200.

The city topped 200 daily cases on Friday and as of Monday, that average sat at 233. The positivity rate as of Monday morning sat at 5.1%, according to the city's health department.

California Issues Guidance for Salons, Barbershops to Operate Outdoors

California on Monday issued new guidance for barbershops, hair salons and nail salons to operate outdoors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, NBC Bay Area reported.

The guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom applies to counties that have been on the state’s monitoring list for three consecutive days. San Mateo County is the only Bay Area county not on the list.

While the state has given the green light for these personal care businesses to serve customers outdoors, the final decision will come from each county's health officer. Bay Area counties on the state's watch list have yet to announce if they will carry out the new guidelines.

Should Your State Reopen?

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. Critics call the measures vague and ultimately because they aren’t binding, some states are choosing to reopen whether they meet the criteria or not.