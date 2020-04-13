US Coronavirus Updates: Doctors Warn of Possible Medicine Shortages; 9/11 Rescuer Dies After Virus Battle

The coronavirus death toll in the United States has surpassed 22,000 while the total number of cases was over 550,000 Monday morning, according to a tally from John's Hopkins University.

The country now has the most deaths related to the virus in the world after it surpassed Italy's nearly 19,500 deaths Saturday.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Doctors Say Critical Medicine Shortage Possible

Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, believes hospitals could soon face a shortage of important medicines.

Faust said sedation and pain medications, which are critical when intubating patients and putting them on mechanical ventilators, are running low. He hopes that the problems will be addressed now instead of "trying to play catch-up."

"We should have been ahead of testing. We should have been ahead of PPE and ventilator capacity," Faust said on MSNBC's "Kasie DC" Sunday night. "But now is not the time to say, 'Let's do the same mistake again.' Let's get ahead of this."

President and CEO of New York Presbyterian Hospital Dr. Steve Corwin said his hospital faces a similar issue.

"We're short on fentanyl, on paralytic agents, because we have so many patients that are ventilated," he said. "We are running short of dialysate solutions, because so many people require dialysis who have this disease.

"This has got to be an all-hands-on-deck in terms of the drug supply as we move forward."

FDNY Emergency Medical Technician Who Helped With 9/11 Rescue Dies

An emergency medical technician for the New York City Fire Department who worked on the World Trade Center rescue and recovery effort after 9/11 has died, the department said early Monday

Gregory Hodge, 59, was a 24-year veteran of FDNY most recently working as a watch commander at the emergency management office, NBC News reports.

"EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service," said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. "This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before."

The Manhattan resident began his career assigned to a station in Harlem and later worked in the Bronx. He is survived by an adult son.

Hundreds of cars lined up at a food drive in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as organizations try to help people through the coronavirus pandemic. In Oklahoma City, the lines of cars even caused traffic delays.