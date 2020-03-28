US Coronavirus Updates: Cases Surpass 104,800; More States Restrict NY Travelers

The U.S. now has more than 104,800 confirmed cases, well surpassing Italy's 86,498 cases and China's 81,996 infections.

Deaths in the U.S. topped 1,700 as of Saturday morning. Globally, the count of people with the virus exceeded 602,200.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

NY Coronavirus Cases Soar Surpass 46K, 600 Deaths as More States Restrict Travel

The number of coronavirus cases in New York has soared to more than 46,000 with deaths surpassing 600 by Saturday morning, NBC New York reports, as more states have expanded restrictions on traveling New Yorkers.

New York City has shouldered the brunt of the impact, with nearly 26,700 cases across the five boroughs. Most of the patients are younger than 50.

"This doesn't attack the strong among us. It attacks the weak among us, the people we're supposed to protect," Cuomo said Friday. "These are our parents, our aunts and uncles, a relative who is sick. Every instinct says protect them, they need us. But those are the exact people this enemy attacks."

During yesterday's press conference, Cuomo said the state wants to build four more temporary hospitals in New York City within weeks, before coronavirus cases are projected to peak. The federal government is already constructing a hospital at a Manhattan convention center and a Navy hospital ship is due to arrive Monday in New York City, a global hotspot of the outbreak.

Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered people arriving from the New York area —including New Jersey and Connecticut — and other virus hot spots to self-quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival.

Connecticut officials have also pleaded with New Yorkers and others from out of state to avoid visiting unless absolutely necessary.

But, in the most dramatic steps taken to date, Rhode Island State Police on Friday began pulling over drivers with New York plates so that National Guard officials can collect contact information and inform them of a mandatory, 14-day quarantine.

Rhode Island's Gov. Gina Raimondo ratcheted up the measures Friday afternoon, announcing she’ll also order the state National Guard to go door-to-door in coastal communities starting this weekend to find out whether any of the home's residents have recently arrived from New York and inform them of the quarantine order.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made an emotional speech to the National Guard on Friday, thanking them for converting the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan into a hospital.

Life Across America During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Stories About How You Are Coping

Diana Farrell is pregnant in her third trimester, home with a toddler who is healthy now but who has had multiple lung infections and other illnesses over the last five months. A classical soprano who herself is recovering from pneumonia unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, her performances have all been canceled or postponed.

“We are in total isolation to keep us both safe as possible, so my husband must report to work and make necessary runs for provisions,” said Farrell, who lives in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California.

As the United States struggles to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and local and state governments shut down nonessential businesses, people are grappling with how to survive during a pandemic unlike any in modern times. They are despairing over finances, fearful for themselves, their relatives and neighbors, uncertain about the future and watching a world come to a stop.

“I pray for the health and safety for the world,” said Sarah Miller of Bedford, Texas, a self-employed pet sitter and dog walker who has watched her business evaporate. We are all in this together.”

NBC Owned Television Stations asked viewers and readers how their lives have changed in the last two weeks. Read their stories here.

